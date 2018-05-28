Volusia lifeguards rescue 21 swimmers from rough surf on Memorial Day

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It was a busy holiday for lifeguards as beachgoers returned to the sandy shores to catch some sun.

The Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol said rip currents were strong on Monday, and they rescued 21 people from the surf. The rough conditions didn't stop too many people from trading in their umbrellas for swimsuits.

"We watched the radar. Our husbands have been watching the radars. We just had wishful thinking and, so far, it's played out in our favor," said Sarah Blagg, who is visiting from Arkansas.

The windy conditions and choppy waters also didn't deter Mike Wirth, who is from Tampa.

"We came over here to get out of the storm, so we thought we'd stay down here for about a week," he said.

Other swimmers were being cautious when out int their toes into the ocean, as lifeguards flew the red flag all day.

"I'm very concerned about the rip currents. We're going to keep our granddaughter out of the water temporarily, until the red flags are down," Wirth said.

While other swimmers were daring and went out into the waves. Lifeguards made 21 rescues due to the rough surf and warned beachgoers not to swim out far.

Stephanie Dayries, from Louisiana, paid close attention to her daughter while she tackled the waves.

"We usually just stay on the beach area. My older daughter, she gets out there, so we got to make sure somebody is watching her at all times and make sure she doesn't go out too far, so nothing happens," Dayries said.

More than 100 lifeguards manned the towers and were on patrol. The Beach Safety Patrol said, if a swimmer gets caught in a rip current, they should stay calm and swim parallel to shore until they're out of the current.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.