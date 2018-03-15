Volusia County man dies in Navy jet crash off Key West

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 30-year-old Caleb King, one of two men who died in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Navy said the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet crashed in the water near the Naval Air Station Key West during a training flight.

"He was just all American," said Joshua King, Caleb's brother.

Joshua King couldn't say enough about his brother who he said had a funny personality and could make anyone laugh. He also said Caleb King had a heart of gold and served others.

"Just random acts of kindness. Humble dude, meek. You would never know about any of his accomplishments unless you read about them in the newspaper because he would never tell you," Joshua King said.

Instead of receiving wedding gifts, Joshua King said, his brother donated money for presents and made cards for children at an orphanage in Nicaragua.

King said his younger brother was also an All-State football player at Warner Christian Academy. He then played football at the United States Naval Academy. He also soared academically, graduating at the top of his class.

"He filled some big shoes," Joshua King said.

King said he got the devastating call about an F-18 fighter jet crashing and immediately called his brother.

"I texted him: 'I just want to know that you're alright, man,'" he said.

But he later learned that Caleb King had been on board the jet that crashed. The Navy said the occupants of the plane were rescued from the water but died. The jet was on final approach to Boca Chica Field when it went down.

"It's still kind of shocking. Like it's not real," Joshua King said. "He was just a great guy. I can't believe he's gone."

Caleb King leaves behind a wife and 16-month-old daughter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

