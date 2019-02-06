Volusia County men plotted to rape 3-year-old girl, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two Volusia County men exchanged graphic text messages in which they plotted to groom a 3-year-old child for sexual abuse and eventually molest and rape her, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the text messages between Benjamin Worster, 39, and Lafe Best, 37, began in early December when Worster learned that a woman with a 3-year-old daughter would be moving in as his new roommate.

Before the family even moved in, Worster texted Best, who is his friend and sexual partner, about his excitement over having access to the girl and how he thought it would be easy to groom her, the affidavit said.

News 6 is not publishing the content of the text messages due to their graphic nature.

The two men texted about potentially drugging the girl, exposing her to sexual content and having Best come over to the home so he could have access to her, as well, according to the report.

Two days after the family moved in, the girl reported to her mother that Worster had touched her inappropriately, the affidavit said. Two days after that, Worster was taken to an area hospital to be treated for an overdose, and while he was there, the victim's mother looked through his phone and found the texts he's accused of sending to Best.

Deputies said that Worster claimed he and Best were not being serious in the conversation, despite the fact that they discussed specific plans.

Worster was arrested in January on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and 21 counts of possession of child pornography.

Best was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to commit sexual battery on a victim under 12. Deputies said that child pornography was also found on his phone.

Authorities said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

