Volusia County officials expect heavy surf for Easter weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It'll be hard to find room for your towel this weekend, as many beachgoers already claimed their spot Friday afternoon in Volusia County.

"I have jumped the waves. I have (a) boogey board," said Ricky Robertson.

Lifeguards are warning people to expect a weekend full of heavy surf as the rip currents are pulling harder than they have been in the last few days. Seven-year-old Dylan Alvarez saw that firsthand.

"My mom and my cousin almost got pulled into the water in the ocean because it was so strong," he said.

The Beach Safety Patrol said it made 30 rescues, pulling about 70 people from the water in the past few days. Alex Helberg said the waves are too rough for him, but not for his kids.

"If they're going down to the water, we go with them. Even if it's just ankle deep, we're with them," Helberg said.

About 36 lifeguard towers will be stretching the coast this weekend, while another 25 patrol personnel will be filling in the gaps. The extra staff will be putting some beachgoers at ease.

"The lifeguards are fantastic out here. They warn everybody about the under current and the waves," said Milo Alvarez.

Beach Safety Patrol wants people to have fun but be vigilant. Dylan Alvarez said he has his own message for kids who will be venturing out into the ocean.

"Make sure you don't get pulled into the ocean, kids. Be safe," he said.

Expect beach access delays and soft sand, especially in Ormond Beach.



