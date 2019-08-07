Florida Road Ranger helps find man at center of Silver Alert

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Road Ranger's keen eye helped save a missing person who was the subject of a Silver Alert on Friday.

A Volusia County deputy, who was driving southbound, spotted a car traveling northbound on Interstate 95 that matched the description of the missing driver's car at about 7 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The elderly man with possible early onset dementia was reported missing about an hour earlier.

While troopers were in en route to the area, Road Ranger Christopher Thomas happened to be patrolling the same area when he saw the car.

Thomas notified dispatch and provided troopers with updates until they rescued the driver. He also stayed on the scene to assist troopers with traffic safety control.

"I have no doubt that Mr. Thomas' actions were absolutely vital to us finding this subject and reuniting him with his family," wrote Jennifer M. Marcoux, district lieutenant for the Florida Highway Patrol located in St. Augustine.

The Florida Department of Transportation Road Rangers help motorists with free services of highway patrol, crash response, vehicle assistance and traffic control. In Central Florida, patrols on Interstate 4, Interstate 75 and I-95 by Road Rangers are sponsored by State Farm.

Motorists in need of assistance of a Road Ranger can dial *347 or learn more about the program at www.AssistPatrol.com.

