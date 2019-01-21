Volusia County school bus driver making illegal turns, parents say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - The Johnson's have two children who ride the bus to their Ormond Beach elementary school every day. However that may change soon, after the couple said they saw the bus driver ignoring a right turn only sign, twice in one week.



"My biggest concern was just the safety for my children. If the bus were to stall out and get hit by another car and just the general disregard of traffic laws by a Volusia County bus driver," said the children's father, Jesse Johnson.



Johnson said he immediately called the Volusia County Student Transportation Board and left a message. He said it took 72 hours before anyone returned his call. Within that time frame, the bus driver made the wrong turn again and this time his wife caught it on her cellphone, he said.



"If you could hear my voice in there, I was quite shocked," said Christina Johnson.



Jesse Johnson said his wife decided to drive their children to the bus stop last Thursday, since it was a cold morning.



"She decided to follow the bus just to see if it happened a second time and it did. And it looked a lot more dangerous when the video was made," said Jesse Johnson.



The video showed the bus swinging into the median turn lane that's meant for the oncoming traffic, as a city bus narrowly missed the school bus.



"This is a repetitive thing that he's doing. He's not doing it once because he needed to get there really quick and they're the last bus stop. There's no reason to put 70 kids' lives in danger just to save three minutes," said Christina Johnson.



The Johnsons said they don't want the bus driver to be fired but he should be held accountable for his actions and possibly be supervised while on the job.



"I just want to know that when my kids get on that bus and they're being taken to school, that the person that's in charge of their safety is just doing the right thing," said Jesse Johnson.



Jesse Johnson said he plans on driving the children to school starting Tuesday morning. He also told News 6 that he contacted the Volusia School District's Office of Professional Standards and is expecting a callback Tuesday.



The Volusia County School District said it has received the video and is investigating.

