Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood to seek re-election in 2020

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Thursday that he will be seeking re-election in 2020.

Chitwood, who was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2017, said he's proud of the department's clearance rate for solving crimes and securing pay raises for deputies.

"They want me to tell you things so that you'll re-elect me. I'm not going to tell you things. I'm going to tell you things that are in my heart, in my soul and I believe in the best way to protect our county, fight for our employees for fair wages and fair benefits and let the chips fall where they may," Chitwood said.

Moving forward, Chitwood said he plans to focus on Amendment 10, which requires every county in the state to elect sheriffs, clerks of court, tax collectors, property appraisers and supervisors of elections by 2024.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.