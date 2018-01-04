Volusia County sheriff seeks increase in reward money for murder cases

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The sheriff of Volusia County is expected to appear before the county council Thursday to ask for permission to increase the rewards in homicide cases.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood is expected to ask for rewards to be increased to $10,000.

Chitwood said his department could solve 10 more murders a year through the extra incentive.

The money would be paid using forfeiture funds.

The rewards would be paid if an investigative tip leads to a murder conviction.

