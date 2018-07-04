Man calls Volusia deputies, claims he planted bomb

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was taken into custody in Volusia County after an hours-long standoff that started when he said he planted a bomb, deputies said.

The standoff, which started Tuesday night, prompted an evacuation of nearby homes in a neighborhood along North Worthington Drive in Deltona.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the man claimed to have explosives and left several photos of a cellphone bomb at its District 4 headquarters.

Deputies said after arriving at the man’s house, someone with a backpack was seen slamming the mailbox shut before running into the house.

The bomb squad responded and cleared the mailbox and headquarters, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man refused to come out of his home for several hours, but he was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the incident might be a mental health issue, but took extra precautions to ensure safety.

