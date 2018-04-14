Volusia County student, 12, charged with making shooting threat

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday after saying that he was starting a gang and he intended to shoot someone, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

A teacher and several students told a school resource deputy that the boy had made threats while in class, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Holly Hill K-8 student also reportedly said he knew where drugs were located. Based on numerous witness statements from other students interviewed, the boy was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, which is a felony, deputies said.

Officials took the boy to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This marks the 23rd student charged by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for making a school threat involving weapons since the Feb. 14 shootings in Parkland, the release said.

School officials and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood have said they have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone making false reports or threats at school or on social media. Officers will investigate every suspicious incident to keep everyone at school safe, deputies said.

Chitwood has also said families of students charged with making school threats will be responsible for paying the cost of investigating, which could be more than $1,000 per case.

