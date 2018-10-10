Volusia County substitute teacher accused of molesting student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A substitute teacher is accused of molesting a 15-year-old student he offered to help with homework and deputies said there could be more victims, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim, who is a high school student, told a school resource officer on Sept. 27 that David Lee Davis, 62, had abused him between the months of April and September.

Davis met the victim when the boy was in middle school last year and during the period of abuse, he invited the victim to his home to help with homework, a news release said.

Davis was arrested Wednesday on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16.

Volusia county substitute teacher arrested, charged with molesting 15 year old student. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional victims - contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/gVeuGCrUom — Adrianna Iwasinski (@AdriannaNews6) October 10, 2018

Records show that Davis ran for Volusia County supervisor of elections in 2016, but lost that race.

Volusia County Public School officials said Davis worked as a substitute teacher at the following schools:

Spruce Creek High

New Smyrna Beach High

Atlantic High

Seabreeze High

University High

Creekside Middle

Silver Sands Middle

Ormond Beach Middle

David C. Hinson Middle

New Smyrna Beach Middle

Deputies are asking the public's help in identifying any other potential victims. Anyone with information about Davis is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

