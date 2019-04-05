Volusia County teen accused of shooting, killing his cousin

The suspect was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old Oak Hill boy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his cousin in February 2018.

Deputies said the Traves Plummer originally told detectives his 14-year-old cousin shot himself in the bathroom of the 16-year-old’s home on Wood Avenue in Oak Hill.

Investigators said footage from security cameras inside and outside of the home was erased before deputies could obtain it.

DNA tests show only the Plummer’s DNA was on the gun that killed his cousin, according to deputies.

Detectives said it was physically impossible for the victim to have shot himself.

