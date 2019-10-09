Volusia County teen creates smiles with glitter, nail polish and a princess dress

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl is keeping her childhood memories alive after she opened her "Princess for a Day" spa in Orange City.

She says she drew inspiration from her most precious memory: the last family vacation before her father's death.

"That was really the last time I got to feel like a princess with him," Angelica Delgado said. "My dad passed away, so I didn't really want to have a party and I didn't see the need for it."

This year, Angelica would have had her quinceañera, or coming of age party. Instead, she used the money for the party to give back to little girls through her spa.

Princess for a Day spa is decorated in pink, with a chandelier and multiple nail stations. The welcoming atmosphere is meant to make any little girl feel special.

"It's just very rare that you see, you know, teenagers doing something like this. I'd rather use my money to make others happy," the teen said.

Angelica's mother, Diane, said her daughter was the light of her father's eyes.

"She was his sunshine," her mother said. "When she came into our lives, it was all about her."

Despite being an only child, Diane said Angelica has always had a sense of caring and compassion. One of the little girls Angelica has impacted is 6-year-old Kaia Rolle.

"They're really nice. I'm getting my face done and my toes and I get to get makeup on," Kaia said about the special treatment.

"It's making me happy because what they did to me was wrong," the little girl said.

The first-grader was arrested by a school resource officer for what they say was a tantrum. Since then, Kaia's record has been cleared. After Angelica saw the story on the news, she wanted to sprinkle Kaia with kindness.

"She's never gonna forget that, so we wanted to bring her here, try and pamper her to make her try and forget about it," Delgado said.

At the spa, the girls get mini-manicures and mini-pedicures; they also get their hair and makeup done but not before a mini-facial along the way. All of the girls that work at the spa are Angelica's childhood friends.

The salon is also impacting other less fortunate girls through her Adopt A Princess Program, giving people in the community a chance to sponsor girls in orphanages or foster care.

"The little girls get to come here from the orphanage, and we pamper them," Delgado said. "We give them our biggest package which is $75, for $25."

The teen says she doesn't see the spa as a good deed but a way to take inspiration and create something good for others. That's what she did.

"I just want to encourage other kids and teenagers to not always try to fit in and make the wrong choices."

To be part of the Adopt A Princess Program or schedule an appointment at A Princess For A Day spa, click here.

