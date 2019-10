VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies said they will announce the results of an internet predator sting operation Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office will host a news conference at 11:30 a.m. in Daytona Beach.

The event will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.