Volusia deputies search for man wanted in donation jar theft

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are looking for the man accused of stealing a charity donation jar.

The incident happened at the 7-Eleven on Flomich Street in Daytona Beach just after midnight Tuesday.

Investigators shared his photo on social media in hopes someone recognizes him.

The Sheriff's Office said the donation jar was for the Breast Cancer Foundation and Feeding America.

The manager told investigators surveillance footage shows the man making a purchase and when the employee walks away from the register the man takes the jar and leaves the store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-323-0151.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.