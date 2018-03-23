Volusia deputies seek man accused of stealing cash from church

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are looking for a man they said stole cash from a Deltona church while out on bond for a previous break in.

Anthony Serafin, 28, of Sanford, is accused of breaking into Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Deltona on March 13 and stealing on envelope full of cash that was meant for a church graduation ceremony.

Deputies said Serafin was out on bond in connection with a burglary at River City Dentistry on Dec. 15. He was arrested in that case on Jan. 9, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are actively seeking Serafin in connection with the most recent incident. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 386-860-7030 or email Detective Heather Welch at HWelch@vcso.us.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

