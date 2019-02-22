Volusia deputies seek man accused of trying to force his way inside home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies say they're looking for a man who tried to force his way inside a home at gunpoint and also tried to enter a separate residence.

A woman said she and her husband were at their home in the 600 block of Elgrove Drive in Deltona when someone knocked loudly on the door.

The wife answered the door to find a man she didn't recognized who asked her if someone lived there, and when she said no, he pulled a black gun from his waistband and threatened to rob the couple as he placed his foot inside the door, according to a news release.

Deputies said the woman's husband slammed the door in the man's face to prevent him from entering the home.

The man fled on foot toward the intersection of Elgrove and Whitewood drives, where he tried multiple times to open a door at another residence then ran away when he realized it was locked, according to a news release.

A surveillance photo showed the man walking in the area while wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and black and white slide-style sandals.

Deputies said witnesses described the man as at least 6 feet tall and nearly 200 pounds, with longer hair on top of his head. Authorities believe he drove to the area in a silver Toyota Avalon.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Wheeler by calling 386-860-7030 or emailing sweeler@vcso.us and referencing case #19-3162. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

