Volusia deputies seek suspect in burglary, golf course vandalism

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are looking for suspects in a burglary and vandalism at a golf course, which they believe are connected.

The burglary happened between June 10 and 13 in the DeBary Golf and Country Club subdivision while the resident was on vacation.

Deputies said the victim came home on June 13 to find his front door unlocked and a decorative glass window shattered. Inside the home, jewelry and electronics estimated to be worth $10,000 were missing, according to the report.

On June 12, officials said they found tire marks and other evidence indicating that someone had driven a vehicle on the course, doing doughnuts on the green and fairway.

Deputies said they believe the suspects may be the same in both cases.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to email Detective Cox at mcox@vcso.us. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the burglary.

