Volusia deputy saves American flag after storm rips it from flagpole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A downtown DeBary restaurant is thanking a deputy for saving its American flag after a storm.

The Genuine Bistro and Lounge on Highbanks Road said its 12 x 8 foot U.S. flag was ripped off the flagpole during a storm.

A Volusia County deputy stopped in at the restaurant after midnight.

Camera footage shows the deputy pick up the flag, fold it and bring it inside.

“Our deputies care about the communities they serve and protect. This is K9 Deputy Lindsey Matusick, who serves in District 6, which includes DeBary. Thank you for the kind words,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

