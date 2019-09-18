Volusia detectives share photos of men accused of robbing gas station

PHOTO CREDIT: VCSO

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station on New York Avenue in DeLand.

Investigators said two men carrying guns entered the store around 1 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money from the store clerk.

The robbers wore masks to cover their faces, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The men took an undetermined amount of cash, according to investigators.

Deputies said the men took other items from the gas station and left in a silver Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident or the robbers is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-943-7866.

