VCSO: Volusia inmate who walked off work duty found in Orange County

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Trayvion Saquan Stephens, 19, has been arrested after walking off a work detail in April.

The arrest report said Stephens was found in Pine Hills on Friday. He walked off the scene of a work detail in DeBary on April 30, according to the report.

More News Headlines

Deputies said Stephens was arrested on a charge of trespassing in an occupied structure. Authorities said he is now also facing an escape charge out of Volusia County.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.