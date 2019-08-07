Volusia investigators use DNA from blood found at scene to find burglary suspects

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of dollars were stolen from an ATM in Deland and the suspects thought they got away with it.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the thieves left a key piece of evidence behind.

Authorities responded to a burglary at the Winner’s Circle Along State Road 15A in Deland this past June.

Investigators said the thieves smashed a glass window and used power tools to break into the ATM.

The suspects got away, but deputies said one of them was cut during the break-in leaving blood evidence behind.

Authorities said investigators used DNA to track the men down.

Deputies said the duo may be linked to other burglaries.

Mackenzie Jones and Anthony Kimbell were arrested in Polk County and transported Polk County Jail.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.