Florida man accused of detonating pipe bomb after being evicted from shed

Troy Phoenix is accused of setting off a pipe bomb at an Oak Hill home last week after being evicted from a shed.

OAK HILL, Fla. - The man wanted in connection with setting off an explosive device at an Oak Hill home has been arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Troy Phoenix, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday in Edgewater after detonating a pipe bomb last week at the home on Beehive Drive.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Phoenix was upset he was being evicted from a shed on the property and, while involved in an argument with his family, threatened to blow up the house and everyone in it.

He then lit the fuse of the pipe bomb, went inside the house and threw it into the yard, where it detonated, deputies said.

No one was injured in the explosion, according to deputies, but the bomb squad was called to the home and a neighboring house was evacuated as a precaution.

Phoenix is facing charges of possession/discharge of a destructive device, possession/manufacture of explosives and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

