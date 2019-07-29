Volusia school district pulls teachers from hospital home bound program

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Dawn Adams said Loads of Smiles has it all for her daughter, Destiny, who needs 24-hour care and suffers from six to 10 seizures a day. Adams said the best part of the center is that a teacher is in-house for the students.

Loads of Smiles is a certified Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Center (PPEC) which allows Medicaid-eligible children from infancy to 20 years old with medically-complex conditions to receive continual medical care in a setting outside their homes.



"Because of her special needs, she's able to get that one-on-one hands-on ... Hospital homebound is held here. They provide nursing services," said Dawn Adams.

Children can attend a PPEC, like Loads of Smiles, for up to 12 hours per day while receiving nursing services, personal care, developmental therapies and caregiver training and, before this school year, students at Loads of Smiles also recieved one-on-one lessons from Volusia County school teachers.



The center has one full-time and two part-time teachers who worked with the 10 eligible kids. However, starting next month, the Volusia County School District is removing the teachers. Parents will either have the option of a teacher visiting their home after hours or the children will have to be homeschooled.



"I can't afford to be a stay-at-home mom. I mean, it may work for other families but I know for me -- and I know some other families that get the care here and get hospital homebound -- it won't work for them," said Adams.



Christine Belz, the owner and director of Loads of Smiles said she had no idea the teachers were leaving until a parent showed her a letter they received. Belz said after hours teaching is unrealistic because many of these kids receive extensive medical care and therapy during the day, that they'd be too exhausted to learn once they return home.



Belz said the center has called and emailed the school board members and the interim superintendent, Tim Egnor, for weeks but to no avail.



"The responses are, they'll call us back. They'll let us know an answer and still, school starts in a couple of weeks and we haven't received any response just yet," Belz said.



The school district told News 6 there are 111 eligible hospital homebound students and 45 students where a teacher has visited their home. The district also released the following statement from Kim Gilliland, the Director of ESE & Student Services:



“All students who are eligible for hospital/homebound services will continue to receive those services from Volusia County School District. However, the continued use of hospital/homebound instructors at PPEC centers prevents the hospital/homebound program from equitably serving all eligible students receiving hospital/homebound services district wide. Volusia County School District will work collaboratively with parents to deliver instruction in the home, hospital, or an alternate location that is determined by the student’s IEP team to all eligible students who were previously seen at a PPEC location."



However, the new options do not sit well for management and many Loads of Smiles parents, and they hope the district will change its mind.



"If they can just hear our plea with keeping teachers in the facilities to provide schooling for our kids. We need it in PPEC facilities," Adams said. "It's a need, it's not a want."

