Volusia teacher on paid leave after parent says student came home bruised

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Creekside Middle School staff member is under investigation after a parent complained a child came home bruised, according to officials.

The Volusia County School District said it's not releasing the teacher's name, but said the incident happened on Wednesday and the school notified parents with a message Thursday that read, in part:

"They are accusing a staff member of encouraging other students to engage in physical contact. A child was bruised."

Crystal Dunmyre said the alleged incident has her concerned as a parent.

"I think that's crazy, and now that makes me worried for my child," Dunmyre said.

Some parents told News 6 the accused teacher also coaches physical education and the punches were to celebrate a child's birthday.

"I still think it's wrong. You shouldn't encourage any kid to hit another child period," parent Rochelle Cure said.

Cure's daughter attends the middle school and said she applauds the parent for coming forward.

"If my child came home and told me that somebody hit them, I'd be very upset. I'd be out here as soon as possible to take care of the situation," Cure said.

The school district released the following statement:

"We are aware of the allegations. This is an active investigation. A teacher is on paid leave pending the investigation."

No other details have been released.

