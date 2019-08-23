Volusia transient wanted after machete attack, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies say they're looking for a transient who attacked another man with a machete.

Paul Thompson, 41, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release. Deputies said he's known to frequent the Oak Hill area, which is where he seriously injured a man when he hit him in the neck with a machete.

Thompson has a shaved head and he is between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen shirtless, wearing dark shorts and often rides a bicycle.

Anyone with information concerning Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or email Detective Elmazi at jelmazi@vcso.us. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.