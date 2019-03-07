Volusia investigators arrest burglary suspect who tried to fool deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Deltona burglary suspect who is also accused of trying to fool deputies.

On Dec. 30,2018 deputies asked 40-year-old Mark Grimes if he saw a burglary suspect in the area.

"He just went that way," Grimes told deputies.

The sheriff's office said around 9:30 p.m. a victim on Merrimac Street told investigators he saw someone breaking into his truck.

The victim told deputies the suspect took off on a bicycle.

He said the suspect got away with a Xbox One, games and a box of Newport cigarettes.

Investigators said the victim and his girlfriend chased the suspect, but lost sight of the man during the pursuit.

Authorities said deputies responding to the scene were able to find the suspect's bicycle and sweatshirt.

Grimes was in the same area and told deputies he was trying to help the victims catch the suspect, according to the news release.

During the investigation deputies found a bicycle light and a pack of Newport cigarettes in Grimes' pockets.

Deputies said at the time the victim could not confirm if they were the same cigarettes missing from his truck.

Investigators did not have positive identification of Grimes, so he was released from the scene.

Dectectives with the sheriff's office were able to obtain a search warrant for Grimes' DNA to test it with the DNA found on the sweatshirt found at the scene.

The sheriff's office said results from the test showed Grimes is a match.

On Tuesday Grimes was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

He was charged with burglary and grand theft.

Grimes remains in custody in lieu of $10,000 bond.

The suspect was arrested on his 40th birthday.

Later Thursday News 6 will hear from the victim and get his thoughts about the arrest.

