VooDoo Doughnut coming to Universal CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. - The famous VooDoo Doughnut is opening its first East Coast store at Universal CityWalk in Orlando.

The notorious doughnut store started in Portland, Oregon, and has since opened up locations in Austin, Los Angeles, Denver and now Orlando.

Owners Kenneth Pogson and Tres Shannon say they enjoyed experimenting with unique flavors to create one-of-a-kind pastries, and turned their hobby into a popular business.

VooDoo Doughnut is known for the decorative yet delicious doughnuts, and the uniqueness of the doughnuts' designs have made them quite popular in the Instagram world.

The shop will be located next to NBC Sports Grill & Brew and steps away from the Universal Globe.

Find VooDoo Doughnut's menu here.

