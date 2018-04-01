VOTE: Orlando leaders want your help picking park improvement project

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city leaders are asking for the community's help to pick an improvement project at one of three city parks.

The National Recreation and Park Association is collaborating with the Walt Disney Company to help fund a local park improvement project in Orlando through the annual "Meet Me at the Park" Earth Month campaign.

[VOTE: Click here or text PARKS to 31279 to receive a link to vote for your favorite project]

Through the campaign, one of three local city parks will receive a $20,000 grant based on Orlando residents' votes between April 1 and April 30.

The projects residents can choose from are:

Installing fitness equipment in Ivey Lane Park that will offer healthy, no-cost opportunities to be active outdoors

Planting a fruit tree orchard at Hankins Park that will provide increased access to fresh produce and let children in recreation programs learn how to work with nature and enjoy the results

Installing six basketball goals at Engelwood Neighborhood Center that adjust to any height between 4 feet and 10 feet that will allow young children and people with disabilities to participate in basketball, as well as older teens and adults

"Parks and neighborhood centers are part of our continued commitment to providing a diverse array of amenities and enhancing the lives of residents and encouraging them to enjoy the outdoors," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. "This is one more way we are working with residents to make Orlando a city for everyone while increasing quality of life."

Every Sunday, Adriam Moldero plays softball with his team at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. He said the park is important to his community.

"Pretty much everybody comes to this park, since it's public, to have fun," Moldero said.

He said he thinks adjustable basketball hopes would make a great addition to the center.

"Kids cannot play on this court because they are tall. Sometimes they get frustrated because they want to play basketball too," he said.

To vote for one of the city’s projects, visit www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark or text PARKS to 31279 and receive a link to vote online.

Voting ends April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

