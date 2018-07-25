VOTE: Which Orlando-area law enforcement agency had the best social media dance challenge video?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Viral video challenges are nothing new, but we love it when our local police officers and deputies get in on the fun.

News 6 has compiled a list of the videos Central Florida law enforcement agencies have created for the "Lip Sync" or "In My Feelings" challenges.

Which one is your favorite? Vote in the comments below and watch News 6 at Nine to see when the winner is announced.

Palm Bay Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge

Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Lip Sync Challenge

Flagler County Sheriff's Office's Lip Sync Challenge

Ormond Beach Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge

New Smyrna Beach Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge

Orlando Police Department's In My Feelings Challenge

Tavares Police Department's In My Feelings Challenge

Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Lip Sync Challenge

Marion County Sheriff's Office's Lip Sync Challenge

Ocala Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge

Clermont Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge

Cocoa Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge

Mount Dora Public Safety's Lip Synch Challenge

Police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles. Some of their videos have even gone viral, like the one showing the Norfolk, Virginia, Police Department's rendition of Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," featuring Bruno Mars.

[MORE: Police departments across the country participate in the latest lip sync challenge | Brevard sheriff and team step up to #LipSyncChallenge with 'Rocky' theme song]

Norfolk's video had 71 million views and more than 1.5 million shares as of Tuesday. Norfolk challenged other departments across the country and in its region, with one department even partnering with its nearby fire station.

Other police departments began posting in June, challenging one another to see who had the best routine. The San Antonio Police Department in Texas had an officer perform solo to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" on June 22.

The San Francisco division of the California Highway Patrol brought out a mascot with their performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

[MORE: 'Do the Shiggy': Stars Join Viral Dance Craze Set to Drake's 'In My Feelings' | Rep. Beatty dances to Drake's 'In My Feelings' to promote millennial voting]

The lip sync challenges are also taking place at the same time as another viral dance craze, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, or the "Shiggy Challenge," in which participants show their moves to Drake's "In My Feelings" off his latest album "Scorpion."

