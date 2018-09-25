UCF students register to vote during on-campus rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida students held a rally Tuesday aimed at getting young people registered to vote.

The event was held at the Student Union and included college Republicans, Democrats and activist groups working alongside each other. Aaron Bettinger with the student-led Republican group, says there's one area everyone agrees: Their voice should be heard.

"We're trying to get as many of our fellow students registered to vote. I think it's good that both clubs and a whole bunch of organizations are out here to sort of come together at this time that we have right now, because it's pretty divided," Bettinger said.

The event is on the heels of an announcement that early voting will once again be held on-campus at the Live Oak Event Center.

Students will have 14 days to cast their vote before Election Day. Many students updated their registration with campus addresses to make the process easier. Brendan Derrig, a member of the college Democrats, said this is a pivotal time to get others signed up.

"Because we vote at such lower rates generally than the rest of the population, but especially in a year like this when so many young people are opposed to the Trump administration," Derrig said.

The goal was to get at least 1,000 students registered today across the state.



