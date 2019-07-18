VP Mike Pence set to visit Kennedy Space Center on Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Saturday.

Pence will talk about the legacy of the Apollo 11 on the week of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The vice president will address the following:

Future of human space exploration

Administration's commitment to return to the moon, go to Mars and beyond

"Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars," President Donald Trump wrote on social media earlier this year.

Back in May Trump said he wanted to give NASA an additional $1.6 billion for its budget.

NASA hopes to put the next man and the first woman on the moon by 2024.

The $1.6 billion toward NASA has to be approved by Congress.

