Walgreens eye drops, eye ointments being recalled

Over the counter eye drops and eye ointments have been voluntarily recalled because of the potential that they may not be sterile, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products from Altaire Pharmaceuticals are made for and exclusively sold at Walgreens.

Products included in the recall:

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens item #: 801483 NDC #: 0363-0185-13 Package Size: 15 mL. Lot Number 19095, Expiration Date: 04/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/14/19.

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL. Lot Number 19095, Expiration Date: 04/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/14/19.

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram. Lot Number TCI, Expiration Date: 03/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/08/19.

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL. (Two Lot Numbers) (1) Lot Number 19105, Expiration Date: 04/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/24/19 and (2) Lot Number 19050, Expiration Date: 02/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/23/19.

Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram. Lot Number TBD, Expiration Date: 04/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/24/19.

Consumers are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects from the products to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program here.

You can download the form here or call 1-800-322-1088 to request a form, complete it and return the form either to the address given or fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

