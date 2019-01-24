Walmart is hiring hundreds of truck drivers with almost $90,000 salary

Walmart is hiring domestic truck drivers due to an ongoing nationwide shortage.

The company added 1,400 truck drivers last year, and said it hopes to hire “hundreds more” in 2019.

Walmart is even implementing a faster hiring process, along with mentorship and new onboarding events, according to a new release on its website.

Beginning in February, Walmart is raising driver pay with a 1-cent-per-mile increase and additional pay for every arrival meaning drivers will earn on average $87,500 a year.

To qualify, drivers must already meet Walmart’s high minimum standards, which include 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record.



