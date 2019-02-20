Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day online, in-store

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walmart is having a special sale for those expecting and with young children.

With its Baby Savings Day, Walmart has launched an online sale with deals on car seats, strollers, diapers, sippy cups and more.

Locations across the country are having baby events Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers can demo baby gear, talk to specialists, take home samples and coupons and save money on baby supplies.

The participating Orlando stores include:

Walmart Supercenter - 12550 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Walmart Supercenter - 3101 W. Princeton St.

Walmart Supercenter - 5734 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Walmart Supercenter - 8990 Turkey Lake Rd.

Click here for full list of all participating stores.



