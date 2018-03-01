Walmart raises age limit for gun purchases

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tighter gun restrictions are here. Not from Congress, but from corporations.

Late Wednesday night, retail giant Walmart joined the list of companies taking action by raising the age limit to buy firearms and ammunition to 21.

More News Headlines

Shoppers were sounding off about the policy change.

"I don't believe in guns," shopper Joyce West said. "I actually think it's a great idea."

"If you're volunteering for the service and being in the service, you should be able to buy a gun," another shopper said.

Walmart officials released a statement which mentioned the shooting in Parkland, saying, "In light of recent events, we've taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. We are raising the age restriction for purchase."

The announcement on Twitter went viral in minutes, shared and retweeted thousands of times.

"The age limit being raised to 21 is a little bit more responsible," shopper Ruben Hutea said. "It provides restrictions to the weapons."

Walmart's announcement came the same day Dick's Sporting Goods announcement that it would be raising the age limit for gun sales. The sports store also plans not to sell assault weapons at any of its stores.

"Kids don't need to have guns," West said. "They're just going to shoot each other or make an accident. Look at how many kids are shot accidentally."

In 2015, Walmart made the move to end sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15.

On top of those changes, Walmart officials also announced their plans to no longer sell items resembling assault-style rifles, including toys and air guns.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.