Walt Disney World website goes 'goofy' amid system outage

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World officials said Friday afternoon that the theme park giant's website and some other functions are down amid a system outage.

The news was announced on the company's Twitter page shortly after 4 p.m.

Walt Disney World is currently experiencing a temporary systems downtime. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/9WxZ4RuEdK — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) July 6, 2018

"Walt Disney World is currently experiencing a temporary systems outage. Guests may experience challenges when accessing the My Disney Experience App or the Walt Disney World Website, including booking and modification of FastPass+ selections and dining," the message read. "We are aware of this outage and our teams are working to resolve it as quickly as possible."

A cause for the outage or an estimated time of restoration were not given.

Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson Jacquee Walter issued a statement shortly before 7 p.m.

“A temporary system outage is affecting multiple websites and apps across our company, and we are working to quickly resolve the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Walter said.

During the outage, DisneyWorld.com displayed Stitch from the Disney classic "Lilo & Stitch" licking his lips alongside a message that read, "Someone ate the page! Or for some other reason, the page you're looking for cannot be located. Just in case, please check the URL."

