Calling all artists: Here's your chance for millions to see your artwork

MAITLAND, Fla. - Since it's pretty much inevitable that you'll get stuck in traffic somewhere on I-4, you may as well get to enjoy some views along the way.

Leaders with the city of Maitland are looking for the right artist to show off their talent by showcasing their work in a public art display in the highway interchange area at Interstate 4 and Maitland Boulevard.

The I-4 Ultimate Project Art Endowment Committee will fund $1.5 million in public art installations to enhance the project landscape of a 21-mile stretch of Interstate 4. The funds will be distributed among six municipalities, with Maitland receiving $194,000 of the budget for its display.

According to city leaders, the money will cover all expenses associated with the Maitland display, including permitting, infrastructure, lighting, fabrication and installation.

Other municipalities receiving a slice of the funds for displays of their own include the city of Orlando, Orange County, the town of Eatonville, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs. Each municipality will handle its call for artists and the implementation of artwork themselves, which means each one will have its own application process and set of criteria, officials said.

Officials say they hope the artwork will showcase the history and individuality of the communities motorists pass during their drive on I-4.

"The art endowment program will reflect the individual character of the many diverse communities along the I-4 Ultimate project corridor," said William McGuinness, project director of SGL Constructors. "While I-4 Ultimate is already considered a transformative project for the region, this program will further enhance the experience for commuters and visitors, and we are very proud to be part of this initiative."

If you're an artist who's been looking to get more eyeballs on your work, it's also the perfect opportunity for you to do that. Think about it: Your talent will be on display in a region that sees more than 70 million visitors a year.

If you're interested in applying for the Maitland display, click here.

All applications are free and will be accepted until Nov. 11.

Details on other future I-4 displays will be announced as they're released. Continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates.

