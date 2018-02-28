Wanted criminal suspect hides out in Apopka forest

APOPKA, Fla. - Investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security spent hours Monday night searching for a wanted criminal suspect who got away.

Residents told News 6 they saw the man ditch his car along a forested area on West Kelly Park Road in Apopka.

"I just saw them -- the guy -- run into the forest," said Luis Ruiz, who lives across the street from the forest. "I saw him carrying something, but I didn’t really see what he was doing."

News 6 found out the man was wanted by DHS and, more specifically, U.S. Immigration and

Customs Enforcement.

The agencies would not identify the man, nor would they explain the charges he will be facing. They just said that he was still on the loose as of late Tuesday night.

"I saw them pulling out stuff like guns and stuff like that," Ruiz said. "I realized this must be really dangerous."

Ruiz said investigators also towed the suspect's car from the scene. He said no investigators have asked him any questions about what he saw.

Since the suspect was still on the loose, Ruiz said he was taking extra precautions.

"(I'm going to) close down a lot more than usual, and make sure my dog doesn’t stay inside the cage this time. We’re gonna leave her out," he said.

