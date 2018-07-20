Wanted felon captured after crashing into Titusville patrol car

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Officers from multiple agencies caught a wanted felon they said crashed into a Titusville police car and fled on foot Friday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Titusville officers had been working with the U.S. Marshall Service and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. They were looking for Kenneth Lamar Bell, 28, of Orlando, who was wanted on unspecified charges. About 11:50 a.m. Friday, Bell crashed a car into a police vehicle at the Mobile Mart in the 400 block of Cheney Highway. He then fled on foot.

Officers surrounded the area and assembled the SWAT team to conduct a door-to-door search. About 2:40 p.m., police announced they found Bell hiding in a shed at a trailer at the Whispering Pines Trailer Park in the 300 block of Cheney.

Authorities found a gun in Bell's car, police said. They also apprehended a passenger.

In 2011, a court in Orange County sentenced Bell to two years in prison for possession of cocaine and fleeing police.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.