Warrants issued for 'Tattooed Wizard,' accused of robbing banks in Central Florida

Accused of robbing banks in Orange County and Volusia County

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said investigators are looking for the "Tattooed Wizard."

The Sheriff's Office said Jesse Paul Ayotte is accused of robbing banks in Orange County on May 30 and July 13.

He is also accused of robbing a bank in Volusia County on July 30, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they have warrants for the 37-year-old. Deputies are asking Ayotte to turn himself in.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 386-248-1777.

