Warrants issued for 'Tattooed Wizard,' accused of robbing banks in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said investigators are looking for the "Tattooed Wizard."

The Sheriff's Office said Jesse Paul Ayotte is accused of robbing banks in Orange County on May 30 and July 13.

He is also accused of robbing a bank in Volusia County on July 30, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they have warrants for the 37-year-old. Deputies are asking Ayotte to turn himself in.

This man has robbed two banks in OCSO jurisdiction (5/30 & 7/3), one in @VolusiaSheriff territory (7/30) & one in Orlando (7/20). We have warrants for the arrest of Jesse Paul Ayotte, 37. Jesse, turn yourself in! Anyone who knows his whereabouts, call @Crimeline or 386-248-1777 pic.twitter.com/JXeuyJwjai — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 31, 2019

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 386-248-1777.

