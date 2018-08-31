WATCH: Crowd fist-bumps man after intense police chase

LOS ANGELES - A pursuit by police in California came to a strange end after it literally went in circles for more than an hour.

The suspect, who was wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, put on a show that led to a crowd gathering to watch the chase and record it on their cellphones, according to Los Angeles officers.

Police said the chase began when the man backed into an officer's car during a traffic stop, then fled in a stolen, white pickup truck.

The chase ended with an arrest and a fist-bump from bystanders who watched the scene unfold.

According to police, the suspect smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of his arrest.

