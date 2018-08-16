WATCH: Dad takes 1-year-old son through cutest workout ever

The newest viral workout video isn’t popular because it’s promising a quick toning fix — it’s because it’s one of the cutest videos you may ever see.

Trainer Gino Williams takes his 1-year-old son through a quick workout with footwork and air squats, and the tot follows right along.

Williams posted the video on his Instagram page @teamignite_athletictraining with the caption: “Ever seen a 1 year old work? Press play gotta start them early.”

It's proof that kids are always watching their parents.

