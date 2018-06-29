WATCH LIVE: Accused killer Markeith Loyd in court after lawyer asks to be removed

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd will be in court Friday afternoon, one day after his attorney filed a motion asking to be removed from the case.

Attorney Roger Weeden is representing Loyd in two first-degree murder cases. He wrote in the motion to withdraw that despite his 39 years of experience representing more than 40 people accused of murder, the Court told him that his "knowledge and background may not fit within the parameters set out" a Florida Rule that requires a minimum standards for attorneys in capital cases.

Both Weeden and his client will be in Orange County court Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. for a hearing to discuss this motion, which comes after Loyd and his attorneys recently filed a motion asking for State Attorney Brad King to be removed from the case.

Loyd's attorney argues King's handling of Loyd's case is a conflict of interest because of his involvement with the Justice Administrative Commission, which approves funding of expert witnesses.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

His first murder trial is expected to begin in September. Loyd faces the death sentence if he is convicted in either case.

