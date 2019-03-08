WATCH LIVE: Arguments underway in former Brevard deputy's 'stand your ground' hearing

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A judge began hearing arguments in a stand your ground hearing for former Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy Yousef Hafza on Friday morning.

Hafza, 34, is accused of shooting and killing an unarmed father on Father's Day of 2016 during a road rage incident.

[PREVIOUS: FDLE releases interview between agents, Brevard sheriff's deputy charged with murder | Brevard deputy charged with murder in road rage shooting]

He and his attorneys filed a motion to have the charges dismissed based on Florida’s “stand your ground” law, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Under the law, a person does not have a duty to retreat if faced with an imminent threat.

Hafza will argue Friday that on June 29, 2016, he was faced with such a threat when he shot at two men in Palm Bay, killing one.

Off-duty at the time, Hafza shot and killed 25-year-old Clarence Howard after an altercation on St. John’s Heritage Parkway in Palm Bay.

Investigative reports state Hafza said he was being followed in a car by Howard and driver Jose Montanez, 29 of Palm Bay, on St. John's Heritage Parkway in Palm Bay. The men stopped their vehicles and exchanged words, then Hafza fired at them before driving away, according to arrest documents.

Hafza called 911 to report the shooting, telling emergency radio dispatchers the men were attempting to get into his vehicle and were at his door, Florida Today reported. Hafza claimed self-defense in the shooting. Records show Hafza fired on the two men from approximately 50 feet away.

