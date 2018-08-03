18-year-old killed in deputy-involved shooting aimed BB gun, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office are discussing Thursday's officer-involved shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Authorities said the man was a wanted fugitive with two arrest warrants on armed burglary and aggravated assault charges.

When deputies arrived at a home on Woodland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. to arrest the wanted man, a woman answered the door, according to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. Demings said deputies could see the wanted man, who then pointed a gun at them and slammed the door shut.

Deputies said the standoff lasted four hours, until 3:30 p.m., when the suspect came out holding a cellphone. He eventually put his hands down, and authorities shot him, believing he was reaching for a gun, according to Demings.

Officials said after being shot, the man retreated inside the home and shot at authorities through the door. SWAT members shot back at him, according to Demings.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Demings said the man was 19 years old, but the man's family members say he was 18.

Officials said at least five deputies opened fire. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

