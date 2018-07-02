WATCH LIVE: Casselberry police give update on armed home invasion, carjacking

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police will speak to the media at 4:30 p.m. about an armed home invasion that turned to a carjacking at an apartment complex Saturday.

The incident began with an armed home invasion at Stonecastle Apartments. While police did not initially provide details about the crime, they did say that the victims were battered and kidnapped before the man stole their 2006 Toyota Matrix.

The man was described as between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair with some facial hair and an average build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts. His appearance was unkempt and he had no shoes on, which police said could mean that he is homeless.

The stolen vehicle has not been recovered. Police said it has a University of South Florida parking decal near the dashboard and a Savage Race sticker on the third window on the passenger side. The license plate number is Y92MAP.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Casselberry Police Department at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

