As Hurricane Florence plows full force ahead toward the East Coast, all eyes are on the area.

Keep tabs on the storm by watching the following live webcams along parts of the coast.

Isle of Palms, South Carolina:

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina:

Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina:

For those having trouble viewing the livestreams above, click on one of the dots in the interactive map below.

