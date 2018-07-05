WATCH LIVE: Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - The time is here for the much-anticipated pyrotechnic display at Fireworks at the Fountain, held at Lake Eola.

[Pictures: 2018 Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola]

The fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the media player above. An encore version will air on News 6 at 10 p.m.

Festivities began at Orlando's landmark lake at 4 p.m. with live music, vendors, plenty of food and ice-cold beer.

Julie Broughton, Ginger Gadsden, Matt Austin and other anchors and reporters have been celebrating at the lake all day, meeting with viewers and reporting live on air and on the News 6 Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.