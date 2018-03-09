I-4 Ultimate work halted until safety review completed

ORLANDO, Fla. - Work on the I-4 Ultimate construction project will be halted until a review of safety procedures is completed after a worker was struck and killed by reinforced steel Thursday in downtown Orlando, officials said.

Brook Brookshire, project director for SGL, the company operating the massive I-4 project, held a news conference Friday, saying it's not known when work will resume.

Officials said Michael Tolman, 56, died after being struck around 9:45 a.m. Thursday near I-4 west at South Street near the Amway Center. Tolman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later died, officials said.

Brookshire said Tolman, an ironworker for a subcontractor who had worked in the industry for 25 years, was a kind, hardworking man who was dedicated to his family.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Michael's family and friends and all those who knew him, and we keep them all in our thoughts and prayers," said Brookshire, who said the company's current focus is supporting Tolman's loved ones.

Brookshire said SGL will review its safety protocols.

"We will take all appropriate action following the investigation to ensure the utmost safety of the project," he said. "Right now, we are temporarily suspending the work in order to give our teams time to grieve."

It's not known if the temporary suspension will affect the project's timeline, Brookshire said.

I-4 Ultimate is an at least six-year, $2 billion project that will transform a 21-mile stretch of the highway from Kirkman Road to State Road 434. The project began in 2015.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Tolman's death.

